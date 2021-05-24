Tevin Coleman will compete for playing time in the Jets backfield this preseason. His experience in a zone-rushing offense could land him some action in the early going of the season before younger and more explosive backs like rookie Michael Carter take over. But that's a best-case scenario for Coleman -- it's far more likely he'll wind up in a supplemental role that won't help him become a Fantasy mainstay. To be honest, he hasn't been a Fantasy mainstay since 2018, and even then it was his touchdown production that made him appealing. It's unlikely Coleman will rebound in a big way in the Jets' multi-handed run game. Coleman's low expectations should be met with a pick in Round 12-plus.