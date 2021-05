The Texans are in need of a wholesale rebuild of their defense, which ranked 27th in points allowed, 30th in yards, and dead last in turnovers in 2020. Unfortunately, they didn't have much flexibility to make many significant additions this offseason, so they'll need a ton of internal improvement to be a Fantasy relevant. This DST unit ranked 30th in Fantasy scoring last season, and unless it gets off to a good start and faces a good matchup, there won't be much need to look here in 2021.