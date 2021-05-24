Tim Patrick is coming off a career year in Denver, but the odds are stacked against him repeating it. With Courtland Sutton out for most of the year and Jerry Jeudy struggling, Patrick posted career-bests across the board to lead the team. Sutton's coming back strong, Jeudy figures to improve in his second season, KJ Hamler could also take on a bigger role, and the quarterback situation is still messy. Patrick will have to compete for playing time, meaning Fantasy managers shouldn't expect a repeat of 2020. Don't draft him unless it's with a very late pick in the deepest of PPR leagues.