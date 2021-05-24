In a shocking move, the Jaguars signed Tim Tebow in May -- to play tight end. Tebow, who is 33 and last played in a regular season game nine years ago, is a former quarterback and has never played tight end in college or the NFL. But his former coach at the University of Florida, Urban Meyer, is giving Tebow a chance to return to the NFL in his hometown. It's doubtful Tebow will make the final roster, but he's worth keeping an eye on in training camp just in case something crazy happens. However, even if Tebow is with the Jaguars on their Week 1 roster, he should not be drafted in any Fantasy leagues.