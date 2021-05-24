The Titans took a big step backward on defense in 2020, largely because their pass defense continues to be among the worst in the NFL. Improving that was obviously a major priority this offseason, and they signed Bud Dupree to a large contract in the hopes of boosting a pass rush that has been a problem for years while using their first-round pick on cornerback Caleb Farley. Will it be enough to change the outlook of this unit? Probably not. They should be one of the last DST units you look for in 2021, prioritizing it only against very good matchups.