A combination of age and the newfound love in the Fantasy community for QBs with rushing upside has kept Tom Brady's offseason ADP down in early offseason drafts, but the lack of love is perplexing. Brady returns all of his key weapons and his rapport with stars like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin should improve in Year 2. More importantly, he should take a step forward in Year 2 of Bruce Arians' system -- the same system he caught fire in over his final 11 games in 2020. Brady finished with a 30:8 TD to INT ratio over his final 11 (including the playoffs), showing signs of locking in to a Fantasy-frinedly offensive system that is based on the vertical passing game. He's an excellent target in Rounds 7-11 of one-QB leagues for those who want to wait.