Tommy Sweeney will compete to be a reserve tight end for the Bills this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He should not be drafted. In 2020, Sweeney was unable to play. He had a foot injury followed by a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and his season ended in November due to myocarditis. Keep an eye on his role this season, but Sweeney is likely behind Dawson Knox on the depth chart, as well as Jacob Hollister. Sweeney isn't expected to make much of a Fantasy impact in 2021.