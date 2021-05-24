Tony Pollard will open the season as the backup to Ezekiel Elliott, and that makes him one of the top handcuffs on Draft Day in all leagues. Pollard is worth drafting as early as Round 8, whether you select Elliott or not, since Pollard could be a league winner if Elliott were to miss any time. We saw that in 2020 when Elliott was out in Week 15 against San Francisco with a calf injury, and Pollard stepped in and scored 30 PPR points. Unfortunately, Pollard likely won't do much when Elliott is healthy, so keep that in mind, but we like Pollard as one of the top lottery tickets in 2021.