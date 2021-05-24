For a stretch of games in 2020, Travis Fulgham looked like a star Fantasy receiver -- and a top receiver in the NFL. Then reality hit, and Fulgham returned to being a relative unknown. Which Fulgham will show up in 2021? The Eagles and Fantasy managers are anxious to find out, and Fulgham could have a prominent role this year. From Weeks 4-8 last season, Fulgham was amazing with five games in a row with at least 12 PPR points, including four touchdowns over that span. However, over his next eight games, Fulgham scored a combined 16 PPR points, and his playing time was limited. The Eagles might need Fulgham to play a big role this season behind rookie DeVonta Smith, and that's something to keep an eye on training camp. Fulgham is worth speculating on with a late-round pick in all leagues.