The question isn't whether or not Travis Kelce is the consensus top tight end in Fantasy Football (he is, duh), the question is when to draft him. If you don't like playing the waiver wire or dealing with middling tight end results, or if you just like plain ol' safe picks, then you should crave Kelce. If you're a little more adventurous or like to stock up on running backs early, you should pass. Another factor is league scoring: Kelce's averaged at least 6.0 more Fantasy points per game in PPR in each of his past three seasons. That makes him a little less enticing in half- and non-PPR formats. You also shouldn't expect him to repeat the 20.3 PPR points per game (13.3 in non-PPR) he had in 2020. Coming close is a possibility, though -- he slammed home a 17.9 PPR average in 2018 (11.4 in non-PPR) with an electric Patrick Mahomes and was a few points down from there in 2019 when Mahomes didn't play 16 games. Thus, Kelce is a no-brainer in the back-half of Round 1 in PPR formats if you're looking for a proven, safe, consistent player, especially one at a tough-to-fill position. He's better reserved for early/middle Round 2 in leagues where catches don't count as much or at all.