The Patriots selected rookie receiver Tre Nixon in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, and he will try to make the final roster this year. He's not worth drafting in any Fantasy leagues. Nixon is part of a crowded receiving corps with Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and N'Keal Harry, and it could be tough for Nixon to make the team. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but it's doubtful Fantasy managers will count on him in 2021.