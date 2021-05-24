We've been hearing about the potential Tre'Quan Smith breakout from just about everyone in the Saints organization -- from Drew Brees to Sean Payton -- over the last three offseasons since his rookie year. Three years later, the former third-round pick has never been able to carve out a consistently relevant Fantasy role. He didn't top 60 yards or five receptions in a single game in 2020 despite Michael Thomas' injury and Emmanuel Sanders' slow assimilation into the offense. He's unlikely to emerge in a Fantasy-relevant role in 2021 and you should aim higher with your late-round fliers.