Lawrence basically went wire-to-wire as the top prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft and should be the first rookie QB taken in 2021 drafts as a fringe starter -- and the first player taken in rookie-only leagues where you start two quarterbacks. He was the top prospect in his high-school draft class and was pegged as the No. 1 pick when he led Clemson over Alabama in a National Championship game as a true freshman. Clemson never finished lower than third in the final rankings, and Lawrence ended his college career with 10,098 passing yards (on 9.8 yards per attempt) with 90 touchdowns and only 17 interceptions in 35 games. He's a once-in-a-decade QB prospect, widely considered to be the best since Andrew Luck entered the league, and the only question was which team would take him No. 1 overall. The Jaguars earned that honor, and he'll join new head coach Urban Meyer on a team that actually has plenty of talent -- DJ Chark, Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault, James Robinson and Lawrence's college teammate Travis Etienne make up his complementary pieces. Rookie quarterbacks don't often make for must-start Fantasy players, and Lawrence shouldn't be the only QB you draft. But it'll be worth taking a chance on his upside, probably around the ninth or 10th round.