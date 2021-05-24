Don't be surprised to see Trey Sermon as the first 49ers running back drafted in your league. He'll open the preseason competing with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and even free-agent signee Wayne Gallman for playing time in Kyle Shanahan's successful zone-run offense, but his one-cut ability, solid acceleration, good vision and good hands give him a chance to be the best do-it-all back for the Niners. Unfortunately, Shanahan has rarely relied on one running back to be "the" guy, and his track record with rookie running backs isn't exactly sterling. But Mostert is brittle, Wilson isn't elusive and Gallman's been a perennial backup. Sermon's best Fantasy moments aren't likely to happen early in the 2021 season, but by the middle of the year we could be talking about him as a decent starter. Only take him around 90th overall in seasonal leagues if you're willing to give him a roster spot for a minimum of five weeks -- otherwise you might be wasting the pick. He'll go a smidge sooner in long-term keeper drafts and is a contender for a late first-round choice in rookie-only formats.