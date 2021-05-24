Tua Tagovailoa will open the season as the starter for the Dolphins, and hopefully he plays well in his sophomore campaign. He's only worth drafting with a late-round flier in deep, one-quarterback leagues, and he's worth a mid-round pick in two-quarterback and Superflex formats. As a rookie, Tagovailoa struggled and scored more than 18 Fantasy points just twice. But Miami added weapons this offseason to help Tagovailoa, including Will Fuller in free agency and rookie Jaylen Waddle with a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. The hope is a full offseason and a renewed investment to Tagovailoa helps him perform like he did during his career at Alabama. He can still become a quality Fantasy quarterback in 2021, but Fantasy managers will need to see it first before fully trusting him in most leagues.