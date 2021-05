The Titans suffered through a rough season from veteran Stephen Gostkowski, who hit just 18 of 26 attempts in 2020. Tucker McCann is the only kicker currently on the roster, and he hit just 72.6% of his attempts in four years with Missouri, so there may not be a significant upgrade there. The Titans haven't had many field goal attempts over the past two seasons anyway, so you probably don't want to bother with McCann if he does end up their kicker in 2021.