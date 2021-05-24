It's speed that brought receiver Tutu Atwell to the Rams, but it remains to be seen just how often we'll see him be a part of the offense. That's because Atwell's next-best quality after his speed is debatable -- his size, his power, his route-running, his hands, his toughness and his blocking skills all leave something to be desired. Figure Atwell works as DeSean Jackson's apprentice in 2020, occasionally making huge plays on the other end of Matthew Stafford deep bombs. But it's not certain if he'll ever be a regular contributor for Los Angeles' offense. You should be able to find him on waivers whenever Jackson misses time and you need to take a high-risk flier. In long-term formats, assume him as a possible late-round pick in Dynasty start-ups and a choice after 20th overall in rookie-only drafts.