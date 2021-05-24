Ty Johnson will be a reserve running back for the Jets this season, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of Fantasy leagues. The Jets added rookie Michael Carter and free agent Tevin Coleman this offseason, and Johnson will also have to compete with Lamical Perine and potentially Josh Adams for touches. Johnson showed positive flashes in 2020 with two games with at least 16 PPR points, but he averaged just 4.4 PPR points per game for the season. Unless Johnson somehow is given a big role in training camp, we don't expect much from him as a Fantasy option coming into the year.