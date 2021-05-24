Tyler Bass had a solid rookie campaign in 2020, and he should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy kicker this year. Bass finished his first regular season with an 82.4 success rate on field-goal attempts -- including a 4-for-6 mark from 50-plus yards -- while converting on 57 of 59 extra-point attempts. Bass also finished fourth in the NFL in scoring with 141 points. The Bills offense should again be explosive, and Bass will have plenty of scoring chances. He's worth drafting with a last-round pick in all leagues.