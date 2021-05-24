In eight full games with Joe Burrow, Tyler Boyd was on pace for 108 catches for 1,168 yards. With Ja'Marr Chase now on the roster, you shouldn't expect that, but you should expect Boyd to be a great value as a No. 3 wide receiver available in Round 7 of PPR drafts. Boyd's lack of big plays and touchdowns make him less valuable if catches don't count in your league, so you can treat him as a low-end No. 3 option there. But in full PPR Boyd has been remarkably consistent, averaging between 5.3 and 5.6 catches each of the past three seasons.