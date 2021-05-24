One might argue Tyler Higbee is in better position to contribute statistically this year than last, but Fantasy managers will still be scared to draft him. Los Angeles upgraded its pass game with the addition of Matthew Stafford, and teammate Gerald Everett left for Seattle. So Higbee is in prime position to play every down and catch better throws than in the past. Should that make you draft him? Eh, not really. Higbee's targets never stabilized after his late 2019 breakout, leaving him as a touchdown-or-bust tight end, the likes of which you can find on waivers during the season. If you like Higbee's early-season schedule, take him with a late-round pick as a tight end to begin the season in your lineup. Otherwise, bank on him being available on waivers if he pops with Stafford in-season.