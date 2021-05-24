It never made sense why Tyler Johnson fell so far in the 2020 NFL Draft and after one season's worth of game film at the NFL level, it's clear the Bucs have a promising talent to work with. Johnson's best traits are his separation skills and nuances as a route-runner -- specifically against zone coverage -- and this meshes well with Tom Brady. The role may not be there in an offense that doesn't feature 11 personnel as much as others, but he's someone to keep an eye on if injuries strike with Mike Evans or Chris Godwin.