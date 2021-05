Tyler Kroft signed with the Jets this offseason, and he's expected to be a reserve tight end in New York. He has minimal Fantasy value in all leagues and should not be drafted. Kroft spent the past two seasons in Buffalo, and he scored just four touchdowns with 18 receptions in 21 games. With the Jets, Kroft will likely open the season behind Chris Herndon and Ryan Griffin, and it's doubtful he will outplay those guys barring an injury.