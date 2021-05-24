If you're looking for a steady, consistent Fantasy point contributor, then don't look at Tyler Lockett. In each of his past two seasons he's had three monster games (at least 26 PPR points), three or four good games (between 16 and 21 PPR points) and at least eight disappointing games (12 or fewer PPR points). In 2020 he actually had 47% of his total Fantasy production in three games (Weeks 3, 7 and 17). Pretty stunning he was this inconsistent considering he had a career-best 100 receptions. Like a bunch of receivers, Lockett is capable of putting up monster points in any game against any opponent, so you'll never feel comfortable benching him, but you'll almost always be nervous starting him. If there's good news, it's that Lockett is an entrenched starter with good target volume (8.3 per game in 2020), a track record for touchdowns (at least eight in each of his last three years), a good quarterback, and what appears to be a good schedule. Buying a ticket for the Lockett Rollercoaster will begin in late Round 4.