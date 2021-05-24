When Tyreek Hill is on his game, he's a top-five Fantasy receiver with potential to be the studliest stud in the game. After what he did last year (21.1 PPR points per game), you already knew that. But when the speedster was banged up in 2019, he wasn't quite as good as his annual draft status would suggest (15.2 PPR points per game). The truth is that Hill is the most explosive receiver in the NFL thanks to his break-neck speed and his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. So long as he's healthy, Hill will give your Fantasy team a real shot to win every week. A schedule that includes suspect secondaries in L.A., Las Vegas, New York, Philadelphia, Tennessee, Dallas and Cincinnati only makes his case stronger. That's why you'll consider him with a top-15 overall pick in every single draft you're in. Don't be shy to take him ahead of every other wideout in non-PPR formats, and pretty much every receiver except for Davante Adams in PPR.