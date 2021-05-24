After missing all of 2020 recovering from significant shoulder surgery, Tyrell Williams will vie to be among the Lions' top receiving options in training camp this summer. It wasn't too long ago when Williams was a key figure in the Chargers passing game, speeding downfield and using his tall, lanky frame to win contested catches. He was doing that for then-head coach Anthony Lynn, who is Williams' offensive playcaller now. Detroit figures to be playing from behind a bunch, and even with Jared Goff at quarterback, Williams has a really good shot to post his second-ever season with 70-plus targets. Heck, 100 targets is even in range provided he stays healthy and on the first-team offense through the preseason. Williams carries mild appeal as a bench receiver worth looking at starting in Round 12.