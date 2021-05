Expect Tyron Johnson to compete for a spot on the receiver depth chart with the Chargers this summer. He didn't really play much last year until the final four games when he caught 14 of 17 targets for 177 yards and a pair of scores with no drops. That's not half bad. Still, there's no clear path to every-week targets. Figure Johnson to be draftable only in deeper Dynasty/keeper leagues and the deepest of PPR formats with a very late pick.