Mike Zimmer called the 2020 Vikings the worst defense he's ever coached, then went to work fixing it. The team added Patrick Peterson and Xavier Woods to the secondary and run-stopper Dalvin Tomlinson up front. They should definitely help a defense that gave up 6.1 yards per play, the fifth-worst mark in the league. So should getting back Pro Bowlers Danielle Hunter and Anthony Barr, who played a combined two games last season. Even with all those reasons for optimism, it will be hard to trust the Vikings to start the season unless their Week 1 matchup is a good one. For now, view them as a matchup-based option you'll likely avoid on Draft Day.