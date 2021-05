Vyncint Smith is back with the Jets this season, and he will be a reserve receiver. He's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. The Jets have Corey Davis, Denzel Mims, Elijah Moore, Keelan Cole and, for now, Jamison Crowder atop the depth chart. Smith isn't expected to see enough targets to warrant consideration in Fantasy leagues without an injury. At best, Smith will be a waiver-wire addition during the season.