Wayne Gallman signed with the 49ers this offseason, and he will compete for a role in San Francisco's backfield along with Raheem Mostert, Trey Sermon and Jeff Wilson. Most likely, Gallman will be third on the depth chart at best, and he's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. But if things work out for Gallman then we could see him as a waiver-wire addition, just like he was in 2020 for the Giants. Last year, Gallman played well as the backup to Saquon Barkley (knee), scoring at least 12 PPR points in six games. While it's doubtful Gallman will get an increased opportunity this season barring an injury, he is someone to scout given how much Kyle Shanahan rotates his running backs during the year.