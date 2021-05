Wil Lutz finished outside the top-10 kickers (he was No. 11) in Fantasy scoring for the first time since his rookie season in 2016. In the four years before the 2020 season, here's how Lutz finished from 2016-2019 in order: No. 5, No. 8, No. 5, No. 2. Throw in kicking in a dome half his games for good measure and Lutz is an excellent starting kicker on any Fantasy team.