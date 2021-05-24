Will Dissly will compete with new Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett for playing time. There's a chance their participation will vary from game to game, including some matchups where both can play at the same time to take advantage of a defense. Dissly's pass-blocking skills might give him more playing time, but Everett's receiving talents could make him the better Fantasy option. Dissly had big starts in 2018 and 2019 but hasn't kept it up and is a year removed from an Achilles injury. He's unlikely to help you dominate your Fantasy leagues.