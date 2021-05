With a league-leading 16 field goals of 40-plus yards, Koo found himself a likely long-term home in Atlanta on route to finishing as Fantasy's No. 1 kicker overall. He also connected on 21 field goals in the 20-39 yard range. History tells us that the No. 1 Fantasy kicker is unlikely to repeat, but if Atlanta doesn't take a major step toward improving their red zone offense in 2021, he's likely to once again finish as one of the top kickers in Fantasy.