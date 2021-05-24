Zach Ertz remains in limbo at the time of publication, and we'll see where he ends up before determining his Fantasy value. He can still be a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in the right scenario. Ertz is expected to be traded or released by the Eagles, and hopefully he lands with a team that will feature him this season. At 30, he still has the chance to be a top-10 Fantasy tight end, and hopefully we get an answer on his destination well before the start of training camp. He struggled in 2020 with a career-low 6.6 PPR points per game, but he averaged 14.3 PPR points per game as recently as 2019.