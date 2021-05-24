The Jets selected quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and he's expected to be their starter this year. He's not worth drafting in one-quarterback leagues, but he should be a mid-round pick in two-quarterback and Superflex formats. And in rookie-only drafts, Wilson will likely be a second- or third-round pick in one-quarterback leagues and a first-round selection in two-quarterback and Superflex formats for dynasty leagues. The Jets are building a decent offense this season with additions to their receiving corps, including free agent Corey Davis and second-round rookie Elijah Moore. Along with Denzel Mims and potentially Jamison Crowder, who could be cut or traded prior to training camp, Wilson will have capable options in the passing game, as well as rookie running back Michael Carter out of the backfield. If Wilson is ready to be a star coming out of BYU, then Fantasy managers can target him off the waiver wire in all leagues. Hopefully that happens in his rookie campaign.