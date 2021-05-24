Zack Moss is expected to be fine after having ankle surgery in January, and he should be ready for training camp. He will be part of a crowded backfield in Buffalo this season with Devin Singletary and Matt Breida, and Moss should be considered just a reserve Fantasy option in most leagues. He is only worth drafting with a mid-round pick at best in most formats. Training camp will likely determine if Moss starts, but the Bills will rely on all three running backs when healthy. In ranking Buffalo's backfield, plan on drafting Moss first, then Singletary and then Breida. But this isn't the ideal situation for these guys since Buffalo is a high-volume passing attack with a quarterback in Josh Allen who also uses his legs. Moss struggled as a rookie in 2020 and only scored more than nine PPR points four times. That was while sharing with only Singletary, and now the addition of Breida could make this backfield messy. Barring an injury to Singletary and/or Breida, it will be tough to trust Moss as a starting Fantasy option in most leagues this year.