After another season of offensive inconsistency, the Rams decided to take a big swing, acquiring Matthew Stafford to replace Jared Goff. Whether that is a significant upgrade for the offense as a whole and their Fantasy prospects remains to be seen, but we can hope for at least one thing: Stafford will take the shots downfield that the conservative Goff has passed up in recent seasons, which makes this offense's ceiling higher.

2020 Review

Record: 10 - 6 (12)

PPG: 23.3 (22)

YPG: 377.0 (11)

Pass YPG: 250.9 (13)

Rush YPG: 126.1 (10)

PAPG: 36.9 (12)

RAPG: 29.6 (7)

2020 Fantasy finishes

QB: Jared Goff* QB16

RB: Darrell Henderson RB36, Malcolm Brown* RB43, Cam Akers RB45

WR: Robert Woods WR13, Cooper Kupp WR26

TE: Tyler Higbee TE 18, Gerald Everett* TE24

*No longer with team

Number to know: 6.2



Jared Goff's intended air yards per attempt has fallen for three straight years, hitting rock bottom in 2020 at 6.2. The Rams offense was still able to be effective thanks to the ability of Woods and Kupp to make plays with the ball in their hands. However, Kupp saw his yards per reception drop to a career-low 10.6 and he had just three touchdowns, while Woods averaged just 10.4 yards per catch, though he did manage six touchdowns, matching a career high. Part of that is about coaching, but part of it was that Goff just wasn't as comfortable taking shots down the field as he once was -- especially with the Rams line regressing from its peak. The line could still be an issue, but Stafford has a bigger arm than Goff and a demonstrated willingness to let it fly, so expect to see more opportunities for Woods and Kupp to make plays in the intermediate and deep ranges. That should lead to better production and especially more touchdowns from that duo, and it wouldn't surprise me if we saw the best of both this season. I'm kind of expecting it.

2021 Offseason

Draft Picks

2. (57) Tutu Atwell, WR

3. (103) Ernest Jones, LB

4. (117) Bobby Brown III, DT

4. (130) Robert Rochell, CB

4. (141) Jacob Harris, WR

5. (174) Earnest Brown IV, DE

7. (233) Jake Funk, RB

7. (249) Ben Skowronek, WR

7. (252) Chris Garrett, OLB

Additions



QB Matthew Stafford, WR DeSean Jackson

Key Departures

QB Jared Goff, RB Malcolm Brown, WR Josh Reynolds, S John Johnson, LB Samson Ebukam, CB Troy Hill, DE Morgan Fox, TE Gerald Everett,

Available Opportunity

101 carries, 33 RB targets, 81 WR targets, 62 TE targets

2021 Preview

Award Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings Chris Towers Matthew Stafford 15 13 17 22 Cam Akers 12 11 11 14 Darrell Henderson 41 49 51 48 Robert Woods 15 11 15 9 Cooper Kupp 21 20 16 13 Tyler Higbee 13 22 15 22

Chris Towers' projections

QB Matthew Stafford PA: 612, YD: 4593, TD: 28, INT: 12; RUSH -- ATT: 23, YD: 81, TD: 1 RB Cam Akers CAR: 276, YD: 1189, TD: 9; TAR: 62, REC: 44, YD: 326, TD: 2 RB Darrell Henderson CAR: 142, YD: 572, TD: 4; TAR: 31, REC: 21, YD: 178, TD: 2 WR Robert Woods TAR: 133, REC: 85, YD: 1086, TD: 8; CAR: 17, YD: 130, TD: 1.5 WR Cooper Kupp TAR: 127, REC: 87, YD: 1129, TD: 8 WR Tutu Atwell TAR: 63, REC: 38, YD: 438, TD: 3; CAR: 20, YD: 120, TD: 1 TE Tyler Higbee TAR: 67, REC: 50, YD: 533, TD: 4

Biggest Question

Can Cam Akers be the next Todd Gurley?

When Todd Gurley was the best RB in Fantasy, he wasn't just doing it on the ground. Sure, he led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2017 and 2018 while averaging nearly 90 rushing yards per game, but he also averaged better than four receptions per game. Akers only had one game with more than three targets last season, so he'll need to be used a lot different than he was even during his excellent stretch run to live up to the loftiest of expectations.

One sleeper, one breakout and one bust

Sleeper Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2020 Stats RUYDS 624 REC 16 REYDS 159 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.7

Henderson looked good enough for most of his time as a starter, but he stumbled in the middle of the season and ultimately ceded the job to Akers. That hierarchy should remain in place to start the season, but Henderson should still see enough work to be Fantasy relevant as a low-end injury replacement, with the upside to emerge as a must-start guy if Akers suffers an injury. In what should be a much better offense and with less competition for touches, Henderson could be a very valuable bench piece for you.

Breakout Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie 2020 Stats RUYDS 625 REC 11 REYDS 123 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.3

You'll have no trouble finding people willing to make the case for Akers as a breakout candidate this season, but I'll make the case here -- before I make the case against him below. The case for Akers is pretty obvious: He could be one of the leaders in touches at the position in an offense that could be much better than it was a year ago. We saw what that could look like down the stretch in 2020, as he finished the season with 15 or more carries in each of his final six games, rushing for 561 yards in those six games with three touchdowns. If all he does is repeat that, you're looking at a top-12 season at running back, especially since Akers has the chops to be a consistent part of the passing game. The real upside comes when you remember that Todd Gurley was the best RB in Fantasy at his peak in this Rams offense, scoring 54 touchdowns over 44 games in his final three seasons with the team. If they can get back to operating at that level, Akers could join the elite tier at the position.

Bust Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie 2020 Stats RUYDS 625 REC 11 REYDS 123 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.3

The case against Akers is ... what if he just isn't that good? Akers put up a pretty mediocre 4.9 yards per carry in three seasons at Florida State in college and then followed that up with another pretty mediocre 4.3 YPC as a rookie. YPC isn't a great stat -- its predictive value is limited and as much depends on the offensive line as it does on the player himself -- but there are other reasons to think Akers may not be a great rusher. He broke just six tackles on 145 carries -- nine on 191 if you include the postseason -- and ranked just 35th in evaded tackles, 39th in breakaway run rate (carries of 15-plus yards), and averaged 0.08 yards over expected per attempt, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Akers faced a lot of stacked boxes, it's true, but it's hard to find a metric where he really stood out. Akers is a great athlete and seems to be in a great situation, so it may not matter much. But if his main selling point is volume, that means any loss of volume could be critical. Especially if his role in the passing game doesn't increase.

