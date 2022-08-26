courtland-sutton-1400-us.jpg
Average draft position is a very helpful tool in determining who to draft and when, but it's only helpful if you're using the right ADP. That's why for years I've written this piece focusing on the ADP on each of the three main sites and how you can take advantage of it. Before we get into the players, it might be helpful to lean on why there's such a discrepancy. I'd suggest three main causes: analyst rankings, site projections, and momentum.

The first two are pretty simple. We rank players differently than ESPN and Yahoo analysts do. People who draft on those sites are more likely to be influenced by those analysts. That becomes obvious when you see that the gap between my rankings and ADP isn't near as big for the CBS values as it is for the other sites. This same principle applies to projections, which are often the way players are sorted by default in the draft room

Momentum is a similar concept in that once ADP is established at a site, most people don't want to reach too far above that number and most players won't fall too far past that number. That makes it difficult, if the rankings or projections don't change, for ADP to change much.

Now let's get to the players below. You'll notice the QBs aren't much of a value at all but that's because ADP has most quarterbacks getting drafted before I'd take them. If you find one in the same round, that makes them a good value. For the ESPN and Yahoo players I would suggest hedging between my ranking and the ADP. Don't reach all the way to my ranking, but don't wait all the way to the ADP or someone may beat you to them. 

CBS Values
CBS Values
headshot-image
Justin Fields QB
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
117th
QB RNK
14th
PROJ PTS
278.7
SOS
25
ADP
145
2021 Stats
PAYDS
1870
RUYDS
420
TD
9
INT
10
FPTS/G
11.7
Fields is a cheaper version of Trey Lance. Of course, the reason he's cheaper is that he doesn't have Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle or Kyle Shanahan. Still, he has 2021 Jalen Hurts upside, and you don't generally find that in Round 10 or 11. If you draft Fields, just pair him with someone like Kirk Cousins or Matthew Stafford so you have both his floor and ceiling covered.
headshot-image
Kyle Pitts TE
ATL Atlanta • #8
Age: 21 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
40th
TE RNK
3rd
PROJ PTS
208.9
SOS
9
ADP
44
2021 Stats
REC
68
TAR
110
REYDS
1026
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.4
I get to say something nice about Kyle Pitts! I'm usually lamenting his early ADP, but on CBS he's available in Round 4 and I love it. He's one of the most talented tight ends in the league who should improve on last year's record-breaking season. He's the only one I could reasonably see challenging Mark Andrews or Travis Kelce.
headshot-image
A.J. Brown WR
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
24th
WR RNK
10th
PROJ PTS
236.2
SOS
32
ADP
37
2021 Stats
REC
63
TAR
105
REYDS
869
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.9
Brown is one of a dozen wide receivers I love in Round 3. There's really no doubt about his talent or his opportunity, it's just whether he can stay healthy. If he does, a top-five season is absolutely possible, maybe even higher if Jalen Hurts makes a leap like Josh Allen did in Year 3.
headshot-image
Rhamondre Stevenson RB
NE New England • #38
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
91st
RB RNK
35th
PROJ PTS
164.3
SOS
30
ADP
102
2021 Stats
RUYDS
606
REC
14
REYDS
123
TD
5
FPTS/G
9.6
Bill Belichick keeps complimenting Stevenson in the passing game and we keep getting more excited about the possibility of him splitting early downs with Damien Harris and taking on a majority of the James White role. If that happens, Stevenson will be a low-end No. 2 running back. If Harris gets hurt, he'll be much better than that.
headshot-image
Michael Thomas WR
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
44th
WR RNK
21st
PROJ PTS
228.1
SOS
9
ADP
57
The CBS crew seems to be the highest on Michael Thomas, and even I'm not as high as Dave and Jamey. Thomas was the best PPR wide receiver in Fantasy the last time we saw him at 100%. I don't believe he'll do that again, but if he can stay healthy, there's no reason he can't be a top-12 option.
headshot-image
Rashaad Penny RB
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
77th
RB RNK
28th
PROJ PTS
141.8
SOS
3
ADP
90
I've been worried all offseason about Penny getting hurt again, but right now it's Ken Walker who is injured and seemingly unlikely to be ready for Week 1. Penny was the No. 5 running back in Fantasy over the final six weeks of 2022 and absolutely has top-12 upside early in the year if Walker isn't ready. He's a perfect Zero-RB target to get you started on a good foot, but make sure you have plenty of depth behind him.

Late values: Marcus Mariota (two-QB only), Dontrell Hilliard, Mike Davis, Nico Collins, Sterling Shepard

ESPN Values
ESPN Values
headshot-image
Lamar Jackson QB
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
39th
QB RNK
4th
PROJ PTS
412.8
SOS
12
ADP
48
2021 Stats
PAYDS
2882
RUYDS
767
TD
18
INT
13
FPTS/G
22.7
Lamar Jackson is my No. 4 quarterback but I don't really have any separation between him and the top three. He's shown as much upside as any quarterback in football and last year's woes were mostly about bad touchdown luck, a bad offensive line, and worse running back play. I expect all those things to improve this year and Jackson to once again challenge for QB1 overall.
headshot-image
Dallas Goedert TE
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
64th
TE RNK
5th
PROJ PTS
185.4
SOS
12
ADP
87
2021 Stats
REC
56
TAR
76
REYDS
830
TD
4
FPTS/G
11
Goedert has great rapport with Jalen Hurts, and while his target share should go down because of A.J. Brown, I expect the team's total passes to increase enough to cover that. Like Jackson, touchdown regression should help Goedert this year as well and he's already an ability to produce elite efficiency. I would not be surprised if he finished as a top three tight end this year.
headshot-image
David Montgomery RB
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
31st
RB RNK
13th
PROJ PTS
223.6
SOS
31
ADP
47
2021 Stats
RUYDS
849
REC
42
REYDS
301
TD
7
FPTS/G
15
Montgomery has averaged 20 touches per game over the past two seasons and produced one RB1 season and another solid RB2 season on a pair of miserable offenses with bad offensive line play. I expect Fields will help his efficiency and their lack of weapons at wide receiver will increase his role in the passing game. Montgomery is being drafted as a low-end No. 2 running back, but he'll finish top-12 if he plays 16 games.
headshot-image
Mike Williams WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
28th
WR RNK
14th
PROJ PTS
239.9
SOS
7
ADP
48
There is an underrated chance that Mike Williams is simply the best wide receiver on the Chargers in all formats this year. He already out produced Keenan Allen in non-PPR last year and that was with Williams greatly underperforming expectations in the red zone and falling flat midseason when he was battling a knee injury. He has top-eight upside if he simply puts together his start and finish to 2021 over a full season.
headshot-image
Courtland Sutton WR
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
41st
WR RNK
18th
PROJ PTS
224.5
SOS
5
ADP
61
Courtland Sutton appears to be Russell Wilson's favorite target, and this looks like a match made in heaven. Sutton is the team's best downfield target and Wilson is one of the best downfield throwers in the league. Sutton has dominated targets in the end zone throughout his career and Wilson has one of the highest touchdown rates among all active quarterbacks. I spend more time worried about being too low on Sutton than being too high.

Late values: Melvin Gordon, Jamaal Williams, Mark Ingram, George Pickens, Michael Gallup, Evan Engram

Yahoo values
Yahoo values
headshot-image
Tom Brady QB
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
60th
QB RNK
6th
PROJ PTS
391.8
SOS
8
ADP
64
2021 Stats
PAYDS
5316
RUYDS
81
TD
45
INT
12
FPTS/G
27.1
Brady is going anywhere between QB9-11 on several sites, and I have him ranked as QB6. If I don't land Jackson or Jalen Hurts, Brady is usually my next target. He was nearly as good as Josh Allen last year and he still has one of the best sets of weapons in the NFL. He's also likely to lead the NFL in pass attempts, which helps make up for the fact that he won't run.
headshot-image
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
12th
TE RNK
2nd
PROJ PTS
284.1
SOS
14
ADP
25
2021 Stats
REC
107
TAR
153
REYDS
1361
TD
9
FPTS/G
17.7
It's more likely that Andrews finishes as TE1 again than it is that someone else passes him if he stays healthy. Over his career, Andrews has garnered targets and air yards like an elite No. 1 wide receiver whenever Marquise Brown is off the field. While Rashod Bateman should pick up some of the slack left by Brown, Andrews is locked in as an alpha No. 1 in an offense that should score far more often than it did last year.
headshot-image
Chase Edmonds RB
MIA Miami • #2
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
56th
RB RNK
25th
PROJ PTS
193.9
SOS
32
ADP
88
2021 Stats
RUYDS
592
REC
43
REYDS
311
TD
2
FPTS/G
11.9
It's unlikely Edmonds is ever a 20-touch running back, but that's true for a half dozen running backs in front of him. He should dominate running back targets and see 10-12 carries per game, which should be plenty in Mike McDaniel's system. If Edmonds also gets red-zone work then we could be looking at a top-15 running back and the perfect Zero-RB target.
headshot-image
Dameon Pierce RB
HOU Houston • #31
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
75th
RB RNK
26th
PROJ PTS
193.8
SOS
12
ADP
110
I fear that Pierce is eventually going to soar past my Round 6 or 7 valuation, but drafters on Yahoo are going to have to scroll for a while before they find him. Pierce graded out very well at Florida but just didn't receive enough touches. Considering his main competition in Houston is Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead, touches shouldn't be a problem.
headshot-image
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
16th
WR RNK
4th
PROJ PTS
253.1
SOS
10
ADP
40
2021 Stats
REC
93
TAR
163
REYDS
1157
TD
4
FPTS/G
14
If you've read anything I've written this summer, you likely know how I feel about D.J. Moore. He's shown elite ability to earn targets in 2021 and elite efficiency in 2020. But what about the touchdowns? Well, he's scored more than 25% of the Panthers' touchdowns over the past three seasons, about the same rate as Stefon Diggs. The Panthers just haven't scored enough through the air. Baker Mayfield and his career 4.8% touchdown rate should help that. Don't be surprised if D.J. Moore doubles his career-high in touchdowns this season and finishes as a top-five wide receiver.
headshot-image
Brandin Cooks WR
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 28 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
36th
WR RNK
12th
PROJ PTS
241.1
SOS
26
ADP
71
2021 Stats
REC
90
TAR
134
REYDS
1037
TD
6
FPTS/G
14.5
Brandin Cooks is always undervalued and he could have fit into the CBS or ESPN section as well. He's the clear No. 1 in Houston, and I expect an increase in total team passes and Davis Mills' efficiency will produce a top-12 season for Cooks. Thankfully, you don't have to draft him anywhere close to that.
headshot-image
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Fantasy Breakdown (PPR)
OVERALL RNK
29th
WR RNK
15th
PROJ PTS
256.2
SOS
15
ADP
95
As soon as Chris Godwin is 100% I would expect him to be Tom Brady's No. 1 wide receiver and a top-10 option in Fantasy. What you have to ask yourself is where do you draft him if you have to wait until Week 4 or Week 5 for that to happen. Wide receiver is deep enough that I don't penalize Godwin too much for what I would expect will be a slow start. I don't think you'll care about that slow start when he's carrying your team in December.

Late values: James Robinson, Nyheim Hines, Isiah Pacheco, Khalil Herbert, Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Cole Kmet