Antonio Gibson is one of the clearest losers from Week 2 of the preseason from a Fantasy Football perspective, but I'm not necessarily sure Brian Robinson is necessarily one of the big winners despite seemingly surpassing Gibson on the Commanders depth chart this weekend.

Robinson started the game and played 11 of 19 snaps when Carson Wentz was in the game, rushing eight times for 31 yards. Gibson largely played on passing downs early, so it seems like Robinson might actually be the lead back in this offense. I'm just not sure how valuable that role would actually be for him.

Unless Gibson just goes away, of course, but that doesn't seem likely. Gibson and McKissic will likely take most, if not all, of the passing opportunities, leaving Robinson splitting early-down work in a mediocre offense? Gibson was RB17 in PPR points per game last season while catching 42 passes and getting 60% plus of the team's RB carries, and I don't think Robinson can touch either mark. If I assumed Robinson was going to be the lead back, I would probably only rank him as an RB3 at this point, and Gibson probably still has more upside and deserves to be drafted ahead.

I don't want to write off Robinson entirely – he caught 35 passes for 296 yards last season at Alabama, so he's not incompetent there. But if they were hesitant to give Gibson a sizable passing game role in recent years when he was a converted receiver, it seems unlikely Robinson would have an easier time. His arrow is clearly pointing up for Fantasy after entering camp on the fringes of re-draft relevance, but I don't think Robinson is necessarily someone you need to have on your team. If anything, his presence seems to just make this Commanders backfield look like a mess to me.

Here are some players whose stock is certainly pointing up after the second week of preseason games

There was some consternation among Fantasy Twitter Friday evening when Pierce didn't play in the first half, but that was apparently a good thing – coach Lovie Smith told reporters he wanted to get a longer look from Marlon Mack after Pierce impressed in the first preseason game. That doesn't mean Pierce is locked in as the starter, but Mack had 29 yards on eight carries and continues to look pretty pedestrian, so I'd say Pierce certainly has the inside track at this point. His ADP – which is up to 93.7 over the past week at NFC drafts – figures to sky rocket, but I hesitate to move him up too much in my rankings. Pierce probably won't get a ton of third down opportunities for the Texans, so he's probably just an early-down back in a bad offense, which isn't a super interesting profile for Fantasy. I'm fine moving him into the RB3 range, but I would still rather have someone like Rashaad Penny (going just ahead of Pierce in ADP right now). It's fine to be intrigued by Pierce, but if he starts to get pushed into the fifth or sixth round range, I'm out.

Davis played 10 snaps Saturday and picked up right where he left off last postseason, picking up 47 yards on two catches, including a pretty 28-yard touchdown to cap off Josh Allen's only drive in the game. Davis remains a bit of a leap of faith – he's been dynamic on a per-route basis but hasn't managed to lock in anything like a full-time job his first two seasons in the league – but it's hard to argue against the upside here. He's a big, dynamic playmaker who clearly has Allen's trust, and all indications – including in the preseason so far – are that he's got that full-time role. His ADP is all the way up to 46.7 over the past week, and that's only going to keep rising. As it probably should.

I'll also point out that Isaiah McKenzie remains the clear No. 3 and primary slot option here, out-snapping Jamison Crowder 7-2 early on. Cole Beasley averaged 108 targets over three seasons as the Bills primary slot receiver, so McKenzie has legitimate sleeper appeal in this offense and should be drafted in all PPR leagues at least.

Pierce ran third among the team's receivers in the previous game, but he was out there on two-receiver sets this time around while Parris Campbell mostly worked out of the slot. That would put Pierce in an every-down role alongside Michael Pittman, and it's enough to make him a viable late-round option in re-draft formats. There probably isn't huge upside here – this is still a run-first offense and Pierce peaked at 52 catches, 884 yards and eight touchdowns in college – but he could emerge as a useful option pretty early on given his role already.

Generally, I don't care much about players producing in the preseason, but I can't ignore what Likely has done in his first two preseason games – 144 yards, including 100 on eight catches and a touchdown in just the first half of Sunday's game. Mark Andrews isn't going anywhere, so the Ravens will need to run more two-TE sets after ranking 17th in pass attempts with at least two on the field last season. In your typical 12-team leagues with no TE-premium scoring, Likely can probably continue to be ignored, but in TE-premium or deeper leagues (like Best Ball formats), Likely has impressed enough that he needs to be on your radar. And, if something were to happen to Andrews, he might just be a must-roster player.

Josh Jacobs and Ameer Abdullah didn't play in this game again, so it doesn't seem like White has forced his way into the starting situation just yet. But it seems pretty clear he's ahead of Kenyan Drake, who mostly handled third downs with the starters this week. White needs something to happen to Jacobs, whose job seems significantly safer than it did when he surprisingly played in the Hall of Fame game, but he's clearly the primary handcuff here. Though, I will say Abdullah has sneaky early-season PPR appeal if you're going with a zero-RB build because Josh McDaniels' offenses have historically targeted their running backs quite a bit.

Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool were both active and played a bunch in this one, but Pickens was clearly ahead of Claypool, playing 21 snaps to Claypool's 16 – the gap in routes run (17-10) was even more pronounced. That doesn't necessarily mean Pickens is ahead of Claypool – they essentially split work in two-receiver sets – but it's clear Pickens has a locked-in role in this offense right now. Whether Mitchell Trubisky and/or Kenny Pickett will be able to support multiple viable Fantasy receivers and a high-end running back is a fair question, but Pickens is certainly among the rookie wide receivers worth drafting at this point.

The Jaguars ran more or less a full dress rehearsal with Trevor Lawrence playing 40 snaps and all of their primary receivers available, and Kirk led the way with 33 snaps, 22 routes run, and a whopping eight targets – Zay Jones, Marvin Jones, and Laviska Shenault combined for seven targets. I'm not a huge fan of the contract the Jaguars gave Kirk, but all indications out of camp and in this preseason game indicate he's being viewed as a clear No. 1 option. That probably won't be enough to make Kirk a must-start Fantasy option, but he's probably a nice value as WR40.

For whatever reason, Dotson isn't getting near the same kind of respect his other rookie wide receiver peers are. He's going behind, among others, Garrett Wilson, George Pickens, Treylon Burks, Skyy Moore, and Chris Olave, despite arguably having a more obvious role than any of them. He played 18 of 19 snaps with Carson Wentz and ran 10 routes, the same number as Terry McLaurin. McLaurin is obviously the No. 1 guy here, but Washington liked Dotson enough to make him the No. 16 pick in this year's draft, and while it's fair to wonder how much value Wentz's No. 2 target has, Dotson probably deserves more love from the Fantasy world.

Robinson was on the field for 17 of the 24 snaps with Daniel Jones Sunday, including nearly all of the three-wide sets. That means he should still have a role even when Kadarius Toney is healthy, and I think we can probably assume Robinson is in the starting lineup for now. That might be contingent on how long it takes Sterling Shepard to get up to full health coming off his ruptured Achilles, however seeing as Shepard is still on the PUP list, it isn't much of a concern at this point. Robinson has late-round appeal in PPR leagues, especially if you buy that Brian Daboll is going to help this offense take a step forward. h a late-round dart throw.