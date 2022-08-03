Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 52nd WR RNK 23rd PROJ PTS 222.9 SOS 5 ADP 108 2021 Stats REC 58 TAR 98 REYDS 776 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.8 I've written about Sutton in previous versions of my breakouts, but it's always been in tandem with Jerry Jeudy. While Jeudy can still have a breakout campaign, I wanted to highlight Sutton here as a solo act. He's my favorite Broncos receiver in 2022, and Russell Wilson should help Sutton have a career season. I'm drafting Sutton as early as Round 4 in all leagues. He told me in March during an interview at XPE Sports, a training facility in South Florida, that he wants to be Wilson's version of DK Metcalf in Denver. "Being a bigger receiver, knowing that Russ has had DK and other big receivers, I'm excited," Sutton said. "I've seen him throw the back shoulders, I've seen him throw the red-zone fades. I've seen him make those throws that I'm so anxious to have those opportunities. I've seen what I need to see." In 2019, his second year in the NFL, Sutton had 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns on 125 targets. Then he suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 campaign, and he struggled in his return last year, catching just 58 passes for 776 yards and two touchdowns on 98 targets. Fantasy managers are hoping Wilson gets Sutton back to at least his 2019 form, but I have higher expectations. Sutton could be a top 10 Fantasy receiver in 2022.

Rashod Bateman WR BAL Baltimore • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 63rd WR RNK 30th PROJ PTS 215.8 SOS 11 ADP 138 2021 Stats REC 46 TAR 68 REYDS 515 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.6 Bateman has the chance for a quality sophomore season as the new No. 1 receiver for Baltimore with Marquise Brown (Arizona) gone. I don't expect Bateman to get 146 targets like Brown got last season, especially with the Ravens saying they want to run the ball more. But I also expect Bateman to get more than the 100 targets Brown got in his second year in 2020. In three seasons with Lamar Jackson, Brown averaged seven touchdowns a year, so that's a good place to start for Bateman. He only scored one touchdown as a rookie in 2021 in 12 games, and he finished with just 46 catches for 515 yards on 68 targets. But he scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his final five games, and he should build on that performance this season. Mark Andrews will remain the No. 1 target for Jackson, but he'll need Bateman to step up with Brown gone. As long as some veteran receiver isn't added in Baltimore during training camp, Fantasy managers should target Bateman as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all formats, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 5 in PPR.

Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 77th WR RNK 35th PROJ PTS 178 SOS 13 ADP 94 2021 Stats REC 40 TAR 60 REYDS 513 TD 8 FPTS/G 9.5 Lazard started the offseason as a sleeper, but he graduated to a breakout candidate at the start of training camp. He's expected to be the new No. 1 receiver for Aaron Rodgers with Adams gone, and Lazard is worth drafting as early as Round 6 in PPR. Last year, Lazard closed the season on a high note with at least 13 PPR points in four of his final five games. He had five touchdowns over that span, including three games with at least five catches and 72 yards. Lazard isn't going to replace Adams or be a consistent Fantasy threat, but he is someone to target as a potential starter in three-receiver leagues, with the upside for more. And Rodgers is excited for Lazard this year. "He's been our dirty work guy for most of his career here," Rodgers told the Packers media in June. "Now he's getting an opportunity to be a No. 1 receiver. So, I'm not worried at all about him stepping into that role." We'll see how Lazard does with Christian Watson, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers and Romeo Doubs, but Aaron Rodgers should lean on Lazard the most, especially early in the season. I'm hopeful Lazard becomes a top 20 Fantasy receiver with his expanded role.

Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 74th WR RNK 33rd PROJ PTS 159.6 SOS 8 ADP 133 2021 Stats REC 43 TAR 77 REYDS 538 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.6 London has the chance to be a star as a rookie, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 7 in the majority of leagues. The Falcons should lean on him heavily, and he should be No. 2 on the team in targets in a worst-case scenario behind Kyle Pitts. Atlanta has to replace 183 targets in its receiving corps with Russell Gage (94), Calvin Ridley (52) and Tajae Sharpe (37) all gone. Bryan Edwards was brought in to help London and Pitts, but we expect Marcus Mariota -- or potentially Desmond Ridder -- to lean on Pitts and London quite a bit. At USC, London was a dominant force. He only played eight games in 2021, but he averaged 11 catches per game for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. He's already making plenty of plays in training camp, and hopefully that carries over to the regular season. You'll likely draft London as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver to open the year, but he could emerge as a top-20 option before the season ends. With the amount of targets expected to be headed in his direction, he should have the chance for a solid rookie campaign.

Treylon Burks WR TEN Tennessee • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 76th WR RNK 34th PROJ PTS 178.4 SOS 18 ADP 126 2021 Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 The offseason started off poorly for Burks. After the Titans selected him in the first round of the NFL Draft, he struggled in OTAs with asthma and conditioning issues. He lost five pounds prior to training camp, and so far he looks like a star. He should have the chance to replace A.J. Brown in Tennessee's offense, and Burks should be the go-to guy for Ryan Tannehill. Now, keep in mind the Titans are still going to be a run-dominant offense with Derrick Henry. And Burks has to compete with Robert Woods for targets as the No. 1 receiver. But Burks should prove to be the alpha receiver in Tennessee, and he's coming off a tremendous 2021 campaign at Arkansas when he had 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games. You can draft Burks as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues as early as Round 7, but he could shatter that ADP if he produces like Brown, who averaged 15.1 PPR points per game in three seasons with the Titans and averaged 8.1 targets per game in 2021. I'm excited about Burks as a breakout rookie this year.