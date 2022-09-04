San Francisco running back Elijah Mitchell emerged as one of the Fantasy football breakouts last season when he stepped up following an injury to Raheem Mostert. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Mitchell is on track to return for Week 1 of the regular season, so should he be one of your 2022 Fantasy football picks and where should he be in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Fantasy football injuries can cause a player to be one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts, so getting quality 2022 Fantasy football advice can help you navigate rocky waters. Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific rankings that can help you identify potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs and R.J. White, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2022 guide ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, reveals sleepers, breakouts and busts, breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs, and offers detailed strategy tips for snake draft, auction or best ball leagues.

RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills: Cook is expected to make an immediate impact for one of the league's top offenses this season. He rushed four times for 38 yards in a 42-15 win over Denver last Saturday, averaging 9.5 yards per carry. Cook will be competing with Devin Singletary and Zach Moss for touches this year, but he might have the highest ceiling of the group. "There's room for his role to grow," Gibbs told SportsLine. "If you are looking for an upside mid-to-late round RB in PPR formats, Cook is my guy."

WR Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys needed another wide receiver to join CeeDee Lamb in the passing attack, and Tolbert fit the bill perfectly on draft day. He caught a pair of passes for 25 yards in a win over the Chargers last weekend and is projected to be a Week 1 starter. Dallas ranked third in the NFL in passing touchdowns and second in passing yards last season, along with finishing first in points and total yards. Tolbert is going to be a beneficiary of a high-scoring offense powered by quarterback Dak Prescott. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

