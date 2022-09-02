After Kyle Pitts became the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history in 2021, no tight ends were taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Should you consider the position with one of your first 2022 Fantasy football picks? Travis Kelce is in a class by himself at the position, finishing either first or second in the Fantasy football TE rankings the past six seasons. With Tyreek Hill now in South Beach, quarterback Patrick Mahomes could focus even more of his attention on Kelce, whose numbers are on par with the top wide receivers. Debating whether Kelce is worthy of going in the first round in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings comes down to whether you think receivers, as a whole, are worthy of first-round picks. Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific rankings that can help you identify potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs and R.J. White, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2022 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs, tells you which coaching moves will translate to massive Fantasy success and gives you updated mock drafts that can guide your selections. The Fantasy Football Draft Bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake draft, auction or best ball. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2022 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes 2022 Fantasy football deep sleepers you'll need to know before you go on the clock including:

Hassan Haskins, RB, Tennessee Titans: Despite Derrick Henry missing half the season, Tennessee still led the league in rushing attempts, as its philosophy doesn't change regardless of who's in the backfield. At 6-foot-2, 228 pounds, Haskins has a similar build to Henry and was highly productive at Michigan, ranking first in the Big Ten in touchdowns (20) and second in rushing yards (1,327) last year. He was drafted in the fourth round to give a breather to Henry, who could have his carries scaled back to reduce the chances for another injury. Gibbs is steering clear of Henry, but sees value in Haskins as a late-round pick.

"I have almost no exposure to Derrick Henry in 2022, so Haskins is a lottery ticket that I am gladly scooping up at the end of deep season-long drafts," Gibbs told SportsLine. "I have also found myself a bit higher on him than consensus when it comes to Dynasty formats, which surprised me."

Khalil Shakir, WR, Buffalo Bills: The featured player in Boise State's offense the last two years, Shakir averaged 111 scrimmage yards per game from 2020-21. He was then the 21st wideout drafted but could have a clearer path to snaps than many of those taken ahead of him. Buffalo lost Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley in the offseason, so Shakir is penciled in as the No. 4 receiver in an offense that had four wideouts top 500 receiving yards last season. Shakir's metrics also indicate he could eventually overtake newcomer Jamison Crowder in the pecking order thanks to his downfield ability.

"On the "Big Four'' routes that are utilized the most frequently by NFL offenses, Shakir had the second-highest target per route run rate and the third-highest yard per route run rate," Gibbs told SportsLine. "He did have a high scripted touch route frequency but certainly wasn't reliant on it. On non-scripted touch routes, Shakir ranked first in TPRR and YPRR rate." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2022 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the fourth or fifth round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2022 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.