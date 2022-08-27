It's been a busy offseason, with several blockbuster NFL trades and major free-agency signings shaking up the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Knowing how players like Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, and A.J. Brown will fit into their new offensive schemes can be a challenge, but seeking out 2022 Fantasy football advice can be helpful when setting your 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific rankings that can help you identify potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs and R.J. White, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2022 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs, tells you which coaching moves will translate to massive Fantasy success and gives you updated mock drafts that can guide your selections. The Fantasy Football Draft Bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake draft, auction or best ball. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2022 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes 2022 Fantasy football trades you'll need to know before you go on the clock including:

WR Marquise Brown to the Cardinals: After losing Christian Kirk in free agency to the Jaguars, the Cardinals made a bold move to get another former 1,000-yard receiver for a wide receiver room that already includes DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green when they acquired Marquise Brown. The draft day trade saw Brown and a third-round pick head to Arizona in exchange for the No. 23 overall pick.

At the time, the general public didn't know that Hopkins was about to be suspended six games. Now, Brown is poised to play a major role in what should be an exciting Arizona offense and White expects his relationship with college teammate Kyler Murray to increase Brown's overall upside.

QB Russell Wilson to the Broncos: The Broncos have been plagued by poor quarterback play since Peyton Manning retired, but president of football operations John Elway (along with general manager George Paton) decided to rectify the issue this offseason. The team sent two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick and three players to the Seahawks in exchange for nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson and a fourth-rounder. With Wilson rounding out what appears to be a pretty talented roster, Denver's expectations have increased exponentially and Wilson is looking like a potentially dynamic Fantasy option behind a strong offensive line.

"In an offseason dominated by star receivers changing teams, the Wilson deal stands out as one that could take a franchise to the next level," White told SportsLine. "Wilson is currently my QB7, but you could argue for him as a top-five option if you're really buying in to the situation." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2022 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the fourth or fifth round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2022 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.