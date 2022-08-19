Former Alabama All-American running back Mark Ingram is now the league's second-oldest player at his position. The 32-year-old rushed for 554 yards and two touchdowns on 160 carries last season, splitting time between Houston and New Orleans. Ingram will be back with the Saints to open the 2022 NFL season, but will his age make him one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts? Where should he be in your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy?

Ingram showed he can still be one of the versatile Fantasy football picks last season, catching 27 passes for 162 yards. Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific rankings that can help you identify potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs and R.J. White, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes 2022 Fantasy football breakouts you'll need to know before you go on the clock including:

TE Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos: Dulcich was a third-round draft pick out of UCLA who is expected to start the season behind Albert Okwuegbunam on the depth chart. He is dealing with a hamstring injury early in training camp, so the team is exercising caution with him. However, he is set to compete for the starting job once he is fully healthy, and his ability to stretch the field could be the difference-maker.

"If he earns regular playing time, Denver's Round 3 selection could fit well with Russell Wilson, the NFL's leader in average depth of target in 2021," Gibbs told SportsLine.

RB Tyler Badie, Baltimore Ravens: Badie tied with Kenneth Walker III in rushes of 10-plus yards among the 2022 NFL Draft class. He had a breakout season during his final year at Missouri, rushing for 916 yards after contact. Badie also had 52 receptions last year, the highest mark among all draft-eligible running backs. Baltimore running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are both coming off serious injuries, so Badie could see the field more than most people expect.

"Even if his competence as a pass-catcher doesn't translate to high target totals as a Raven, it is a strength that could earn Badie playing time on third downs over Mike Davis as a rookie," Gibbs said. "If either of J.K. Dobbins or Gus Edwards suffers a setback, Badie could find himself in a Fantasy-relevant role in Year 1." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

