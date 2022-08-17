As your 2022 Fantasy football strategy evolves and the number of league formats continue to increase, owners are faced with plenty of information as they begin their 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Despite two years of injuries, Christian McCaffrey's upside makes him a potential early first-round pick in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings and his value is only further enhanced in PPR and half-PPR Fantasy football formats.

Having a set of Fantasy football rankings 2022 that you can rely on is an enormous resource, but you'll also need them to be catered to your league's settings. Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific rankings that can help you identify potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs and R.J. White, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2022 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs, tells you which coaching moves will translate to massive Fantasy success and gives you updated mock drafts that can guide your selections. The Fantasy Football Draft Bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake draft, auction or best ball. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2022 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes 2022 Fantasy football busts you'll need to know before you go on the clock including:

WR DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: After first gaining notoriety for his imposing physique, Metcalf has proven himself as an emerging star in this league with 216 catches for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns over his first three years. Last season, he posted a career-high 12 touchdown receptions, but Gibbs is concerned about his ability to replicate that production given the significant downgrade in target quality he'll be facing.

"Metcalf was notably less efficient across the board in 2021. It wasn't just a product of Russell Wilson missing time. In fact, Metcalf averaged 2.59 yards per route run in the four games without Wilson and 1.82 in games with Russ. He just wasn't nearly as efficient as I would have expected with such large target and air yardage shares available to him," Gibbs told SportsLine. "With Seattle projecting to be one of the least efficient passing offenses in the NFL, it's unlikely that Metcalf's yard per route run rate returns to the two-plus range in 2021."

RB Damien Harris, New England Patriots: Harris has been the primary short-yardage worker in New England for two years now when healthy and he's done well in that role, as he's averaged 4.8 yards per carry on 339 rushes during that span. However, the touchdown production got a little out of whack from his first season as a starter to his second and history tells us that what we saw in 2021 isn't sustainable.

"Damien Harris scored two rushing touchdowns on 137 carries in 2020. In 2021, he turned 202 rushing attempts into 15 scores," Gibbs said. "He had a massive 42.8% touchdown dependency rate in 2021, the second-highest rate among RBs with at least 200 rushing attempts over the past 10 seasons. Only four backs had a rate above 40 percent during that time. None ever repeated it." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2022 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the fourth or fifth round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2022 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.