With NFL injuries seemingly increasing by the year and the league lengthening the regular season, using reliable 2022 Fantasy football rankings and paying attention to the latest 2022 Fantasy football news are critical. The NFL preseason is already underway and there are high-profile Fantasy stars still feeling the effects of lingering injuries like Chris Godwin, Dalvin Cook and Matthew Stafford.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs and R.J. White, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2022 guide ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, reveals sleepers, breakouts and busts, breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs, and offers detailed strategy tips for snake draft, auction or best ball leagues.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes 2022 Fantasy football busts you'll need to know before you go on the clock including:

RB Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons:: The BYU product was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and is walking into a better situation in Atlanta than most of the backs drafted ahead of him. Cordarrelle Patterson is Atlanta's current No. 1 running back, but the converted wide receiver is still at his best catching the ball out of the backfield while learning the nuance of the position. At 31, there's really no telling how long Patterson will hold up to the punishment a running back typically takes.

"Atlanta's RB room is one of the thinnest in the NFL, and Tyler Allgeier profiles as the second-best statistical pure rusher in the 2022 rookie class, behind only Kenneth Walker. The fifth-round selection isn't likely to ever fill a three-down role, but he could account for 60 to 70 percent of Atlanta's early down and short-yardage work if he's as good in that role as his CFB data indicates," Gibbs told SportsLine.

WR Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos: "People seem to view Jeudy and Courtland Sutton as interchangeably Denver's WR1," Gibbs said. "That was not the case in 2021. When both players were on the field, Jeudy was clearly the most likely to be targeted." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

