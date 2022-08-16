Identifying NFL players who have shown flashes of potential but have not developed into stars is one of the most important parts of a strong 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. While finding players at the top of the draft can be easy, your 2022 Fantasy football picks in the middle of drafts can give you an edge. Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne missed his entire rookie season to a torn ACL, but he is reportedly healthy now. He is expected to play a crucial role in the Jaguars' offense alongside former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence, but how high should he be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific rankings that can help you identify potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Jacob Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

R.J. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry.

2022 Fantasy football draft bible

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes 2022 Fantasy football breakouts you'll need to know before you go on the clock including:

WR Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers: The Packers will have a new-look wide receiver room this year after trading top target Davante Adams to the Raiders during the offseason. Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb were expected to be the main contenders for the starting jobs, but Doubs has emerged as another candidate. The fourth-round rookie out of Nevada has performed well during training camp, earning the praises of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

"If he finds the field, Doubs had decent enough data to believe that he could find some semblance of Fantasy value while catching passes from Aaron Rodgers," Gibbs told SportsLine.

WR Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills: His Boise State career reached its pinnacle when he cultivated a 46 percent dominator score in 2020, the second-highest single-season rating among the 2022 NFL Draft class. He finished as the ninth-highest graded wide receiver at Pro Football Focus that season, averaging more than 100 receiving yards and 7.4 receptions per game. He ended his college career as PFF's third-highest graded wideout among his class.

"If there's an injury to Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, or Jamison Crowder, Shakir will become a popular name in Fantasy," Gibbs said. "There's an outside chance that he outright takes the starting job from Crowder, who is on a one-year, $2 million deal." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

This player is going off the board in the fourth or fifth round in many leagues.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2022 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.