New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas was limited to seven games in 2020 due to an ankle injury, which wound up keeping him sidelined for the entire 2021 season as well. He set the NFL's single season record for receptions (149) and led the league in receiving yards (1,725) in 2019. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Thomas is expected to be "cleared at some point early in (training) camp." Will he fly under the radar as one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers once he returns? How should you approach him during your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep?

New Orleans averaged the fewest passing yards (187.4) in the NFL last season, but could the return of Thomas lead to quarterback Jameis Winston being one of the strongest 2022 Fantasy football picks? Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific rankings that can help you identify potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs and R.J. White, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2022 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs, tells you which coaching moves will translate to massive Fantasy success and gives you updated mock drafts that can guide your selections. The Fantasy Football Draft Bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake draft, auction or best ball. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2022 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes 2022 Fantasy football breakouts you'll need to know before you go on the clock including:

WR Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys: Dallas traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Browns and lost Cedric Wilson to Miami in free agency. The Cowboys could also be without Michael Gallup to open the season as he recovers from a torn ACL. They are counting on Tolbert to step up and make an immediate impact as a replacement this season. He could wind up being the second option behind young star CeeDee Lamb, giving him a high ceiling this year.

"Tolbert brings an NFL-ready route tree and an overwhelmingly positive analytical profile and could immediately step into a significant target share in the Amari Cooper-less Dallas offense," Gibbs told SportsLine. "I'm aggressively targeting him as an upside pick in the later rounds."

WR David Bell, Cleveland Browns: He finished third in the FBS in receiving yards on the outside and second in total forced missed tackles among his draft class, so he is ready to step right into Cleveland's offense. Bell should be able to find his role alongside Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz.

"The Browns have a ton of vacated short-yardage targets up for grabs with Landry and Austin Hooper no longer around, and Bell should have every opportunity to soak up a good portion of those," Gibbs said. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2022 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the fourth or fifth round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2022 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.