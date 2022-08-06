After making 10 starts in his rookie season, Bears quarterback Justin Fields will try to take a significant step forward in 2022, but he'll likely have to overcome a roster that is being rebuilt. Fields showed flashes in 2021, but ultimately finished with pedestrian numbers and is being drafted in the 13th round according to the latest 2022 Fantasy football ADP. Can he be one of the potential 2022 Fantasy football breakouts in his second season and use his combination of arm strength and impressive athleticism to work his way up the 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2022 can help you answer that question, but you'll also want 2022 Fantasy football picks catered to your league's needs.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs and R.J. White, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2022 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs, tells you which coaching moves will translate to massive Fantasy success and gives you updated mock drafts that can guide your selections. The Fantasy Football Draft Bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake draft, auction or best ball.

WR Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys: Dallas selected Tolbert with the No. 88 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After trading away Amari Cooper during the offseason, Tolbert figures to slot into the No. 3 wide receiver spot behind CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup in his rookie season. In a prolific passing offense like the Cowboys have, there's Fantasy upside for the South Alabama product coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

"Another explosive small school playmaker with an exciting data profile, Jalen Tolbert has a clearer path to playing time in Year 1 than Skyy Moore and could surpass Kansas City's second-round pick in perceived dynasty value with a breakout rookie campaign. If you're looking for value among the rookie wide receivers, Tolbert is by far the best bang for your buck at his current ADP," Gibbs told SportsLine.

WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets: The No. 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft had 143 catches for 2,213 yards and 23 scores during his three-year career at Ohio State and also rushed for 143 yards and a score. The Jets are hoping he can pair with second-year quarterback Zach Wilson to become one of the most dynamic tandems in the league.

"His analytical profile stands out as clearly the most complete of any receiver in this draft, and he has shown an ability to succeed in a variety of different roles," Gibbs said. "I believe that Moore and Wilson are good enough to both be productive in Fantasy." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2022 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the fourth or fifth round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season?