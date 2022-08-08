Only three running backs started all 17 games last season, and many may be surprised to find Ezekiel Elliott among that trio. Despite being on the injury report frequently, Elliott joined Najee Harris and Jonathan Taylor as the only backs to play and start in every game. Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey are just two of the many RBs who carry durability red flags in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings, but should your 2022 Fantasy football strategy be to load up at the RB position or simply handcuff your top players? Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific rankings that can help you identify potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The well-traveled White finished his collegiate career at Arizona State, where he was second in the Pac-12 in scrimmage yards (1,456) last year. A third-round pick, White is the nominal replacement for the departed Ronald Jones II, but could push for starter's carries out of camp. He has receiving chops out of the backfield and could not only replace Jones, but also Giovani Bernard, who posted career-lows across the board last year.

RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills: A fellow second-round pick like his brother, Dalvin Cook, the younger Cook joins a crowded backfield that also includes Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and Duke Johnson. But the rookie should be familiar with this setup since he was also part of a committee while at Georgia. He never had more than 12 carries in any game in his four-year college career, but he also never averaged fewer than 6.1 yards per carry. The Bills haven't had a clear-cut No. 1 RB during the Josh Allen era, but Cook's metrics indicate he could finally become just that. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

